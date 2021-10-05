Tolton girls tennis beat Boonville 5-4 to advance in districts Tuesday.
The No. 2-seeded Trailblazers will play the winner of No. 1 Helias and No. 4 Osage at 4:30 p.m Thursday in Jefferson City.
Hickman’s season ends against Holt
Hickman girls tennis fell to Holt 5-4 at home. The loss ended the Kewpies’ district title hopes with a 7-8-1 record.
Battle falls in Wentzville
Timberland girls tennis beat Battle, ending the Spartans’ season. The Spartans finished 0-10.
Tolton boys soccer wins low-scoring meatch
Tolton boys soccer beat Helias 1-0.
The Trailblazers moved to 8-5 with a trip to Kirksville up next Saturday.
Tolton volleyball defeats Bowling Green
Tolton volleyball beat Bowling Green 2-1 on Tuesday night.
The Trailblazers extended their win streak to four and they host Duchesne on Wednesday and Hickman on Thursday.
Rock Bridge stops skid
Rock Bridge boys soccer ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win at home against Jefferson City.
Andrew Copeland and Ben Flink each scored for the Bruins, who improved their record to 5-5-1.
Hickman softball game canceled
Hickman’s game against Monroe City was canceled “due to field conditions,” per the Monroe City Athletic Office.
The Kewpies’ next game comes at home against Warrensburg at 5 p.m. Thursday.