A birdie-birdie finish propelled Tolton’s Andrew Fallis to a 1-under 69, good for second place in the Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club on Monday. Fallis’ 69 was the lowest round of his career.

Bishop LeBlond’s Tim Johnston edged Fallis by a stroke to take home medalist honors.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

