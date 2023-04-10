A birdie-birdie finish propelled Tolton’s Andrew Fallis to a 1-under 69, good for second place in the Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club on Monday. Fallis’ 69 was the lowest round of his career.
Bishop LeBlond’s Tim Johnston edged Fallis by a stroke to take home medalist honors.
Tolton shot 46-over 326 as team. Garrett McIntosh (77), Jackson Smith (90) and Cayden Roark (90) joined Fallis as the scorers for the Trailblazers.
Hickman’s Blake Sykes shot 72 to pace Hickman, which posted 329 at a team. Carter Holliday (82), Oliver Jacober (82) and Kyan Larson (93) also scored for the Kewpies.
Rock Bridge shot 315, led by rounds of 76 from Devin Reichard and Jack Bower. Gaines Rooney shot 77, while Parker Quinn and JP Swindle both shot 86 for the Bruins. Rooney’s 77 was his career-low, besting the 78 he shot April 3 at Columbia Country Club.
Helias won the team championship with a score of 291.
The Bruins return to the course Thursday for a quadrangular with Battle, Hickman and Jefferson City.
Prior to that quadrangular, Hickman tees it up Wednesday at the Laker Invitational in Camdenton.
Tolton returns to the course Tuesday for a dual against St. Dominic in O’Fallon.
Tolton boys tennis improves to 3-2
Tolton boys tennis bested Columbia Independent High School 9-0 on Monday for its third straight victory.
This victory put the Trailblazers above .500, with a season record of 3-2.
Tolton next plays St. Dominic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
Hickman baseball run-rules Boonville
Hickman baseball beat Boonville 11-1 on the road, triggering the run rule after five innings to end the game.
Kyle Haynes pitched four innings, giving up only one earned run.
Zach Bates, Cory Chostner and Braden Hemmer had two RBI apiece, launching the Kewpies to a big victory.
Hickman improved to 8-3, which it will take into its matchup against Blair Oaks at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Columbia Tournament, which the Kewpies host.
Hickman girls soccer picks up road win
Hickman girls soccer went on the road and defeated Southern Boone 3-2.
Lucy Elfrink scored all three Kewpies goals, with assists going to Claire Glaude, Hattie Hayes and Allison Hall.
Hickman improved to 3-3. The Kewpies are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when they play Jefferson City at the Kickapoo Tournament in Springfield.