On Saturday, Hickman's wrestling team sent six wrestlers to the state tournament, including two who finished first at the district tournaments in their weight classes.
Those two wrestlers were brothers Hank and Hayden Benter. Hank is undefeated in his freshman season with a record of 37-0, while Hayden is enjoying a 30-plus win season in his junior campaign. They will now face the task of finishing their first season together with a couple of state titles.
From the outside, it might seem like a daunting task, but these brothers have been training for this for longer than they can remember. Brian Benter, the boys' father, shared the family's wrestling heritage. Don Sherer, Brian's father, wrestled at Truman State and made sure his grandchildren followed suit.
“When Hayden was 3 years old, he asked me why Hayden wasn’t wrestling yet,” Brian said. “I was like, 'He’s only three.' So, when Hayden turned 5, he started wrestling with the Columbia Wrestling Club.”
Once Hayden began wrestling, the Benter family had a plan in place as to when they wanted to involve their children in the sport. Hank would begin wrestling at 5 as well, and the youngest Benter, Hogan, would also begin his wrestling journey at the same age.
In terms of weight, there is some uncertainty as to what the future holds for both brothers. Hayden wrestles in the 126-pound division for the Kewpies but mentioned how hard it was for him to cut weight this year.
“I wrestled at 120 pounds freshman year and at 126 points last year (sophomore year),” said Hayden. “Then this year, I actually had to cut pretty hard to get to 126 pounds so I don’t think I can do that again.”
Hayden believes a jump to the 138-pound weight division would be beneficial. It would also have him take over for star senior and fellow captain of the team Ethan Barr as he departs to compete for Kent State’s wrestling team.
Hank wrestles at 106 pounds and has suffered some consequences due to his low weight. There have been numerous occasions where the team the Kewpies are facing does not have a wrestler in the 106-pound division, which has caused Hank to win via forfeit. But Hank is a competitor at heart and has gone up to the 113-pound division just so he can wrestle.
Coach Dan Pieper has not been a fan of this because it opens Hank up to potential injuries.
“I’m confident in my abilities,” Hank said. “I don’t think that weight difference would have hurt me at all.”
Of course, Hank is a freshman and is still expected to grow, but he doesn’t have any plans on what weight he could see himself competing at in the future.
Now as the state championships begin, these two athletes will have the chance to give Hickman wrestling a state championship for the first time since Missouri wrestler Jeremiah Kent captured one for the Kewpies in 2018.