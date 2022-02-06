Hickman girls wrestling finished 32nd with 25 points in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament in Wentzville on Sunday.
Rock Bridge, meanwhile, finished in 13th place and Battle 25th out of 48 programs.
Bruins senior Anna Stephens came up just short in her first-place match at 130 pounds, losing by fall to Capital City freshman Jacinda Espinosa, but still advanced to state. She’ll be joined Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena by teammate Socorro Rodriguez, who finished fourth at 141, and Battle’s Keziah Segovia, who placed third at 235.
The Kewpies had two wrestlers compete Sunday, with junior Maria Porting-Jackson and senior Danya Kassem competing in their respective weight classes. Porting-Jackson opened Day 2 of the meet with a 5-1 victory over Washington’s Nina Zimmermann. She continued her day into the semifinal, taking on Katherine Bowen of Mexico. Porting-Jackson dropped her final match 5-0 to Bowen, the same wrestler who beat her in her first match of the tournament.
“One win short, but an amazing season,” Hickman coach Dan Pieper said via Twitter. “Great job MJP proud of your effort and tenacity.”
Kassem lost her final match of her high school career to Skyla Schroeder of Fatima 6-0. The senior received praise from Pieper on her hard-fought end to her season.
“Proud of how hard this young lady worked and became a leader in the room,” Pieper said via Twitter. “Great weekend and career.”
Hickman girls wrestling’s season comes to an end, but the Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle boys take part in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament in St. Peters starting Friday.
Rock Bridge girls hoops takes third in tournament
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Cardinal Ritter 59-46 in the third-place game of the Webster Winter Challenge on Sunday in Webster Groves.
Averi Kroenke and Mari Miller were named to the all-tournament team.
Rock Bridge (13-1) will next play 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson City.