Hickman’s Blake Sykes shot 6-over 78 and placed seventh at the MSHSAA Class 5 District 2 tournament on Monday at Forest Hills Country Club. Sykes finished just two strokes behind a five-way tie for medalist and qualified for the Class 5 tournament as an individual.
Hickman’s Carter Holiday (82) and Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard (81) joined Sykes in qualifying as an individual for the Class 5 tournament.
Rock Bridge finished sixth as a team, shooting 47-over 335. Reichard, Gaines Rooney (84), Jack Bower (85) and JP Swindle (85) were the Bruins’ scorers.
Hickman placed eighth with a score of 355. Oliver Jacober (89) and Kingston Lovelady (106) joined Sykes and Holiday as the Kewpies’ scoring golfers.
Battle shot 383 as a team. Graham Hoffman (85), Grant Hughes (83), Kellen Deppe (98) and Ethan Cooper (117) scored for the Spartans. Hughes missed the cut for individual state tournament qualification by one stroke.
De Smet (313) won the team title, and Marquette (314) finished second. Both qualified for the state tournament.
Sykes, Reichard and Holiday also will tee off next Monday and Tuesday in the Class 5 state tournament at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Trailblazers headed to district championship
Tolton boys tennis continued its season of dominance with a 5-0 win over Columbia Independent in the MSHSAA Class 1 District 7 team semifinals at Cosmo Park.
The Trailblazers (15-3) next face the winner of Kirksville and Moberly at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cosmo Park.
Kewpies top Trojans, advance to semifinals
Fourth-seeded Hickman boys tennis defeated fifth-seeded Troy Buchanan 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 team tournament quarterfinals at Hickman.
With the victory, the Kewpies (11-10) advance to the semifinals, where they will face Wentzville Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Spartans fall in final regular-season CMAC match
Battle girls soccer lost 7-1 to Capital City, and the Cavaliers earned their second straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title.
The Spartans finish regular-season competition against Kirksville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kirksville.
