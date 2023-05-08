Hickman’s Blake Sykes shot 6-over 78 and placed seventh at the MSHSAA Class 5 District 2 tournament on Monday at Forest Hills Country Club. Sykes finished just two strokes behind a five-way tie for medalist and qualified for the Class 5 tournament as an individual.

Hickman’s Carter Holiday (82) and Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard (81) joined Sykes in qualifying as an individual for the Class 5 tournament.

