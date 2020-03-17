The swift wave of sports event cancellations hit Mid-Missouri this week when local schools announced closings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Spring high school sports teams, most of which were scheduled to start their seasons in the next two weeks, will be unable to play or practice until Columbia Public Schools reopen April 13, or in the case of Tolton , April 14 after the Easter holiday.
That is, assuming the global outbreak does not force schools to remain closed even longer, putting entire sports seasons in doubt.
“I think that’s what’s scaring everybody because there’s just a huge unknown,” Tolton baseball coach Ehrich Chick said. “As a coach, I kind of have to be a little bit of an optimist with this situation and just kind of keep telling players, keep telling parents, ‘Hey, there’s some hope.’”
Chick and his counterparts at Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle all said that the school closings were anticipated given the recent concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. All four baseball teams were scheduled to begin play by the middle of next week but instead must face multiple weeks without any official team activity before having any chance to take the field.
“I think it was inevitable,” Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. “I think we all knew that it was going to come at some point in time, we just didn’t know when it would start and how long it would last.”
One of the top storylines surrounding the cancellations of high school and college sports has been the fate of seniors who may be missing some or all of their final years of eligibility. According to the coaches, the four Columbia schools have a total of 31 senior baseball players, including 13 at Rock Bridge alone.
For any young athlete, having an important season threatened by uncontrollable circumstances can be a tough pill to swallow.
“I really feel bad for the kids and what they’re going to be going through, especially the seniors,” Hickman coach Mason Mershon said. “But it is what it is; there’s nothing that we can do.”
The teams’ final practices this week included meetings, light work and some lighthearted team bonding. Tolton and Rock Bridge each spent some of their final hours of practice playing wiffle ball.
Now, the focus turns to staying in shape and in practice as long as school remains closed. This is no typical break, however — in a time of social distancing and gathering restrictions, players will have to be creative in order to get their reps in.
“I kind of just gave them basically a piece of paper with a whole bunch of things, drills, workouts that they can do at home,” Mershon said. “I also just kind of encouraged them to don’t be afraid to get outside, play catch with somebody, whether it’s their dad or a friend or a teammate, whatever.”
If school eventually resumes, teams will be eager to begin competitive games as quickly as possible in order to fit as much of the season in as they can. That is why staying active during the prolonged break is so important.
“Pitchers can’t just sit down for 30 days and not do anything and then jump right back into playing games two days after they go back to school,” Battle coach Doug Boyer said.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has yet to cancel any spring sports championships, leaving decisions on regular season contests down to the local schools. Given how rapidly the coronavirus situation has escalated across the country, it is hard to estimate the likelihood of school and sports resuming on time.
“Right now, today, I think it’s better than 50-50,” Towe said of his team’s chances of returning to the diamond. “The thing is, this thing is evolving every day, so tomorrow could be something completely different one way or the other.”
Numerous hurdles from all levels of oversight could need to be cleared before play can resume. There is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that gatherings of 50 or more people be avoided across the country until mid-May, as well as the White House’s suggestion that groups be limited to 10 or fewer.
Locally, the City of Columbia’s state of emergency declaration urged the cancellation of events with 25 or more people, prohibited sporting events and suspended in-person classes at all schools.
“As of right now, in my mind, April 13 we’re going to be outside on the field practicing or playing,” Mershon said. “We’ll just kind of see what happens, and see what transpires between now and then.”