The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced high school football district tournament schedules Sunday.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Tolton will all play Friday in quarterfinal games. Battle, the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 4, has a first-round bye.
The Bruins will play No. 6 Troy Buchanan as the No. 3 seed in Class 6 District 4. Hickman, No. 7 in the same district, will play No. 2 Liberty North.
No. 4 Tolton will play No. 5 Paris High School in Class 1 District 2. Tolton will be playing at Paris, despite being the higher seed, due to the local health department guidelines.
All three teams will be playing on the road at their opponents' home fields. All games will kick off at 7 p.m. Information on ticketing varies from district to districtand can be found on the MSHSAA website.