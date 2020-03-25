High school teams and athletes in spring sports might still be able to play for championships this year despite the delayed start to their seasons, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
MSHSAA released a statement Tuesday saying it is continuing to prepare to stage spring championships, even as schools currently are closed and teams are not allowed to practice or participate in competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In all likelihood, any championships that do happen will have a very different look and feel than those in the past,” the statement said. “The staff continues to find possible venues and back-up venues, as well as continue to develop multiple variations of what a postseason may look like.”
Spring sports at the high school level include baseball, boys golf, girls soccer, spring-season softball, boys tennis, and track and field.