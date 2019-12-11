At the end of the first quarter between Hickman and Smith-Cotton boys basketball, the score was tied 19-19. The teams remained locked in a tie at 31-all to end the first half.
Smith-Cotton finally pulled away out of the break to take a 48-43 lead into the fourth quarter, ending the period on a layup at the buzzer by Dane Foster.
The momentum Smith-Cotton picked up in that quarter ended up being too much for Hickman to overcome, as the Tigers would score 27 points in the final quarter, defeating the Kewpies 75-67 Wednesday.
“We tried to speed them up a little bit and take advantage of getting them at a fast pace. There were just a couple of mistakes in there defensively,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “A couple of layups, a couple of dunks.”
The Kewpies did keep up with the change in tempo, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter. Logan said that being able to consistently score that many points in a quarter will come as they continue to work on eliminating the costly turnovers and crucial mistakes.
Smith-Cotton saw top-tier production from two of its top players. Christian Finley led the team in scoring with 31 points and was backed up by Kardell Sims, who finished with 19 points.
Both Finley and Sims took off in the second half, adding 18 and 10 points, respectively, for a team whose offense exploded on a Hickman team built around defense.
Hickman drops to 1-4 on the season and its next matchup is at 7 p.m. Friday against the undefeated Blair Oaks Falcons at Hickman for the Kewpies’ first home game of the regular season.