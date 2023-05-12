Rock Bridge went into Boonville and made quick work of the Pirates, scoring eight runs in the third inning and winning 17-2 in five innings Friday in Boonville.
Xander Leger and Owen Wise spearheaded that eight-run third. Both of them hit home runs in the frame, Wise's being a grand slam. Boonville (12-12) couldn't get to Rock Bridge's pitching, as the Pirates dropped their second straight and third of their last four.
Boonville's regular season ends with a .500 record. The Class 4 District 13 Tournament is next for the Pirates, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday when they take on Oak Grove. The game will be played in Boonville, with the Pirates being the No. 2 seed and the Panthers being No. 3.
Rock Bridge (29-6) has one final tune-up against Lafayette at 11 a.m. Saturday in Wildwood before the Class 6 District 5 Tournament. The No. 2-seed Bruins host No. 7 Fort Osage at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.