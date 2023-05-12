Rock Bridge went into Boonville and made quick work of the Pirates, scoring eight runs in the third inning and winning 17-2 in five innings Friday in Boonville.

Xander Leger and Owen Wise spearheaded that eight-run third. Both of them hit home runs in the frame, Wise's being a grand slam. Boonville (12-12) couldn't get to Rock Bridge's pitching, as the Pirates dropped their second straight and third of their last four.