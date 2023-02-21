The hardwood at Mizzou Arena will be covered with wrestling mats beginning Wednesday, the first day of the Missouri State High School Activities Association wrestling tournaments.
For the second consecutive year and 17th overall, the four-day event returns to Mizzou Arena.
The Class 1 and Class 2 boys tournaments will take place Wednesday and Thursday, while Class 3 and 4 compete Friday and Saturday. The Class 1 girls tournament is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, with Class 2 scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Tolton will compete in Class 1, while Hickman will compete in Class 4. The Rock Bridge and Battle boys will compete in Class 4, while the girls from Rock Bridge and Battle will compete in Class 2.
Trailblazers led by Ankenman
Tolton enters the state tournament ranked as the No. 4 team in Class 1, according to missouriwrestling.com. It placed fourth in the Class 1 District 3 tournament in Higginsville.
Undefeated freshman Chris Ankenman (39-0), competing in the 113-pound class, headlines the six Tolton wrestlers at the state tournament. He captured a district championship Saturday.
Ankenman’s path to a state title begins against South Harrison freshman Dawson Pelletier (16-20). He has to overcome a field consisting of seven other wrestlers with at least 30 wins this season.
Fellow Trailblazers Frank Ruether (126), Brody Narron (132), Elliot Kormeier (138), Justus Martin (150) and Frank Hazelrigg (165) will also compete at state.
Hazelrigg is slotted to face defending 160-pound champion Brayden Shelton of Centralia.
Martin will have his hands full with Palmyra senior Collin Arch, a Northern Illinois commit who won the 138-pound state title last season.
Kewpies sending nine to Mizzou Arena
After placing second in the District 2 tournament, nine Hickman boys will compete for state titles.
Defending state champion Hank Benter (113) is looking to defend his title after finishing the regular season with one loss. Since December, Benter has placed first at every tournament he’s competed in.
Jacob Huggans (120) is one of only two athletes in his weight class with 40 or more wins this season, trailing only Lee’s Summit North junior Charlie Dykes.
Freshman Andrew Wiesner (106) is the athlete to watch in his bracket after accumulating a 42-6 record this season.
Weisner was the runner-up at the District 2 tournament after falling 7-1 in the final against Francis Howell Central’s Chase Gray.
The Kewpies will be also be represented by Hayden Benter (126), Taryn Nichols (138), Mark Harrell (150), Luke Waldron (165), Cole Harrell (175) and Levi Harrell (285).
Bruins’ McCallister goes for three-peat
Rock Bridge senior Carter McCallister headlines the boys 150-pound division as he looks for his third consecutive state title. The Bruins are also sending freshman Tyler Abell (144) and senior Benjamin Stephens (190) to Mizzou Arena.
On the girls side, junior Socorro Rodriguez will compete at 140 pounds.
After winning at 126 pounds in 2021 and at 138 in 2022, McCallister is looking to finish his senior season with a win at 150.
After finishing with a perfect 45-0 record last season, he has compiled the same record this year.
McCallister ranks third among Missouri boys senior wrestlers and fourth in pound-for-pound wrestlers, according to missouriwrestling.com.
As the No. 1 seed, he will begin his title defense with a first-round match Friday against Lebanon sophomore Avery Starnes (31-11).
Earlier this year, McCallister announced his commitment to Missouri. He will be the latest Columbia high school graduate to become a Tiger, following in the footsteps of Tolton graduates and current MU standouts Jarrett Jacques and Brock Mauller.
Abell (36-9) will face Oak Park senior Kaleb Peterson in the first round, while Stephens will face Lafayette junior Andrew Wier (34-4).
Rodriguez (43-8) will face Winnetonka freshman Jorgie Johnston (34-12) on Friday after finishing second at the district tournament.
Shea, Wetzel to represent Battle
Battle is sending junior Natalie Shea (105) and senior Austen Wetzel (190) to compete in the Class 2 girls tournament and Class 4 boys tournament, respectively.
Wetzel qualified for the state tournament by winning his weight class at the Class 4 District 2 tournament.
In the first round Friday, Wetzel will face Kirkwood’s Ryan Miller.
After finishing fourth at districts, Shea faces Smith-Cotton’s Lilly Soendker (28-2), the Class 2 District 3 champion, Thursday.
Pressure on the Panthers?
Top-ranked Centralia heads into state looking like the biggest threat to Tolton in Class 1.
The Panthers defeated the Trailblazers in the district tournament and is sending 10 wrestlers to state.
Centralia placed second in the team standings at state in each of the past three seasons.
The Panthers’ lineup includes four undefeated wrestlers — Rex Bryson (138), Kyden Wilkerson (157), Shelton (165) and Seth Hasekamp (285).