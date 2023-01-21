Hickman boys wrestling took first place out of 24 schools, scoring 249 points, at the Hickman Invitational on Saturday in Columbia.
The Kewpies bested local schools Rock Bridge (67) and Battle (48.5) who finished 19th and 23rd, respectively.
Hickman took home three first-place finishes with Hank Benter (113 pounds), Hayden Benter (126) and Cole Harrell (175) topping their groups. Luke Waldron (165) fell short in the first-place match against Grain Valley’s Tanner Barker.
Andrew Wiesner (106), Jacob Huggans (120) and Jason Hager (132) all earned third place for the Kewpies.
Battle’s Austen Wetzel (190) earned first place for the Spartans’ lone top-three finish. Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister (150) finished at the top of his weight class.
Hickman next faces Jefferson City at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge returns to the mat for a triangular with Tolton and Centralia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Battle next competes in the Class 4 District 2 tournament.
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton girls swimming competed in the CoMo Invitational finals at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Macey Hansen earned two medals for Battle as she won the 500-yard freestyle, pacing the group in 4 minutes, 57.75 seconds. The junior earned second in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:52.31.
Tolton’s Lindsey Hervey trailed only Hansen in the 500, as the senior took second place in 4:58.91.
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton all next compete at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hannibal.
Tolton boys basketball lost to Millard North (Neb.) 64-60 at the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois.
The Trailblazers finish the tournament with a 1-1 record after they defeated Quincy Notre Dame 49-41 on Friday.
Tolton returns to Columbia to face Duchesne at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton boys wrestling placed third out of 14 schools, finishing with 159.5 points at the St. Clair Classic in St. Clair.
The Trailblazers trailed Kirksville and St. Clair, who scored 191.5 and 169 points, respectively. Brody Narron (132) beat Kirksville’s Ben Amerman in the first-place match.
Justus Martin (144) also earned a first-place finish, defeating CJ Bauer.
The Trailblazers next travel to Centralia for a triangular against Rock Bridge and Centralia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
