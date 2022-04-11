The Missouri House Committee on General Laws approved a bill Monday that would ban trans women athletes from competing in women’s sports postseason or playoff games.
The bill, a House substitute that combines HB 2734, HB 2197, and HB 2461, is dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” It would apply to youth sports as well as high school and collegiate sports.
The bill won committee approval on a vote of 8-4. It now moves to the full House.
Schools that bar trans women athletes would be protected under the bill from any complaint or investigation by a governmental, scholastic or athletic authority.
“But how would you find out, if you’re not allowed an investigation?” Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, asked.
“It’d be tricky to figure out, you know, who adjudicates that,” said the committee substitute’s sponsor, Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville.
The bill as currently written does not allow any adjudication. It also would withhold state funding from any school, public or private, that allowed trans women athletes to compete in women’s sports at the playoff level.
Tori Schafer, a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, said in an interview that the bills are in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The ACLU nationwide has taken a stance against what Schafer described as an uptick in similar legislation across the country.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 bills have been introduced in 31 states this year that would exclude young transgender athletes from participating in sports. The number was 29 bills in 2020 and only two bills in 2019.
“I think Missouri is delayed in addressing transgenders in sports,” Rep. Jamie Burger, R-Benton, said.
Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, said that the goal of the legislation is to make sure “biological girls” have fair access to scholarships and opportunities, without having to compete against athletes perceived as having a biological advantage.
The ACLU maintains that there is no evidence to suggest the genetic and physical traits of a person’s assigned sex at birth affect athletic performance.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said that the need for these protections is evident.
“This is happening in other parts of the country,” Basye said. “I don’t know of any specific examples in Missouri where it’s happening, but I can assume that it is,” Basye said, citing Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) policy.
Cook agreed.
“I’d much rather be proactive on a situation instead of reactive,” he said.
The MSHSAA 2021 Official Handbook currently states that transgender women athletes can compete on women’s teams after one year of hormone treatment and under the condition that they continue to receive treatment. The new law would change that policy by prohibiting transgender women athletes who compete a full season from competing in playoff or postseason competition.
The ACLU holds that the new bill further discriminates against an already marginalized group.
“If our senators and representatives truly care about protecting women’s sports, then they should allocate more funding and resources to girls’ sports and create stronger laws that protect women athletes against harassment and abuse,” Schafer said. “Promoting these hateful and baseless fears about trans athletes does nothing to protect anyone.”