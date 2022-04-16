The Columbia Tournament ended Saturday, with Francis Howell taking home the title with a 17-10 victory over Grain Valley in the A Flight Bracket. The Vikings went 5-0 in the tournament.
Francis Howell led 13-3 after three innings before Grain Valley earned five to make it 13-8 in the top of the fifth. The Vikings didn’t score again until the bottom of the sixth and then closed the game with two unearned runs by Aden Johnson.
Here’s how the Columbia teams fared Saturday:
Hickman baseball finishes third
Hickman baseball closed the Columbia Tournament on Saturday, finishing the weekend 3-2 and claiming third place by splitting its A Flight games. The Kewpies opened play Thursday with a late rally, beating Blair Oaks 3-2.
The Kewpies dropped their first contest Friday morning to Grain Valley, 6-4, but came from behind later to defeat Christian Brothers College 5-4.
Francis Howell played a tough hand for a shot at the championship game Saturday. Late into the contest, the Vikings trailed by one before bunting a runner around and scoring on a single.
Down 3-1 in the seventh, Hickman tacked on two runs, but the Kewpies’ chances for the title game were halted by a walk-off walk in the bottom half of the inning.
Hickman trumped Staley 7-1 in the third-place game, a first-time win for coach Mason Mershon over his alma mater. Junior Reiss Beahan also was recognized for his “outstanding performance” off the rubber and at the dish.
The Kewpies return to the diamond 5 p.m. Wednesday against Gateway Legacy at home.
Rock Bridge splits Saturday games, settles for seventh
Rock Bridge fell to Blair Oaks 3-2 and then beat Rolla 15-8 in its two B Flight games Saturday to take seventh overall. The Bruins are now 18-4 on the season and next play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Helias at home.
Battle stages late-inning comeback to beat Smith-Cotton, falls in ninth-place game
Raye Kennon earned Battle a walk-off 5-4 win over Smith-Cotton after coming into the final inning down by one.
Dawson Peters was on the mound for Battle, with Josh Candrl catching.
Battle trailed 2-0 through the first three innings. The Spartans then exploded in the fifth, earning three RBI from Candrl, Brandon Schoeneberg and JJ Young.
Smith-Cotton earned two runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead 4-3, but the Spartans went in to win.
In the C Flight, in the ninth-place game, Battle fell to Fort Zumwalt West 5-2. It settled for 10th in the tournament.
The Spartans next play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton.