It’s been awhile since Abby Hay has made waves in the Columbia baseball community. The reason? She spent her first semester at Rock Bridge High School conquering an entirely new sport.
Spending a majority of her younger years playing only baseball, Abby had never planned to try out for the softball team once she arrived at Rock Bridge even in spite of nudges from both family and friends. After all, she had never played softball before.
“All throughout baseball a lot of my friends’ parents and my mom’s friends had been trying to get me to play softball and go try out,” Abby Hay said. “I had never wanted to, and then all of the sudden I started thinking of all of the opportunities I’d have and that this could be really big.”
Over the summer, Abby attended a few workouts for the softball team where she got to know a few potential teammates and coach Lisa Simmons a little better. Still, Abby struggled to commit to the idea of taking on a new sport.
“I think her biggest fear was that she was thinking people were wanting her to switch,” Abby’s mother, Amy Hay, said. “We thought, ‘if you can take some of your baseball knowledge and take it over to the softball world and try to figure out how to hit a softball instead of a baseball, then maybe you can try both. It’s not going to hurt anything to try, let’s just give it a shot.’”
By the time August rolled around the possibility of trying out had solidified itself in Abby’s mind, though she was still hesitant to step onto a completely different diamond and try her hand at softball.
Still debating, Abby and Amy Hay attended a Sunday night back-to-school event for athletes interested fall sports. With tryouts the very next day, Amy Hay encouraged Simmons to approach Abby one last time to attempt to convince her to join the softball team.
“I was kind of joking around with her and said, ‘Abby, if you want to win a district championship your freshman year you should probably come play softball,’” Simmons said.
Abby left the meeting without saying a word about trying out, leaving both Simmons and Amy Hay unsure if they had convinced her or not. Later that night however, after going to dinner with a few of her friends who would be joining the softball team, Abby finally spoke up.
“Hey mom,” Abby said. “I think I want to try out for softball tomorrow.”
Stunned, Amy Hay turned to look at her daughter.
“Are you kidding me? Are you yanking my chain?’
“No, I’m serious,” Abby answered.
“Once you say you’re in, you’re in, you understand? Do you want to sleep on it?”
“No, I’m sure.”
The next day, Abby made the Rock Bridge softball team.
Over the following few weeks of practice, Abby began to learn the ins and outs of softball. She discovered that in many ways softball and baseball were very similar, and any differences between the two would just be one more thing she had to learn.
Abby proved to be a quick study, and after playing in only a few junior varsity games it wasn’t long before Simmons gave her a varsity at bat. From that moment on, Abby had solidified herself as a true softball player.
“One of the proudest moments I had for her was that Abby really stepped out of her comfort zone and learned a new sport in front of a crowd every night,” Amy Hay said. “I just thought it was pretty cool that she just put herself out there like that, but Abby’s very competitive and picks sports up pretty quick. You never know, she could’ve gone out and totally fallen on her face. But she didn’t, and I was proud of her.”
Over the span of the season, Abby competed and starred against both lower and upper level competition. She served in many roles on both junior varsity and varsity, most notably as a starting varsity catcher. Despite her clear success on the field, the transition from baseball to softball was not always an easy process .
“I think a lot of people had high expectations for her because she played baseball, and because she was really good they just thought she’d come in right away and kill it, and that’s just not the case,” Simmons said. “There’s a transitional piece that needs to be taken into account … It was all about making her feel comfortable, but I had to remember that she’s 14, has never played this sport and even simple things like leading off the bases was just one among a couple of little things that we had to tweak, things that I didn’t even think of.”
In addition to learning how to lead off the bases, Abby initially struggled with the change in pitching style softball presented as both a catcher and a batter. She learned to adapt to the sport’s underhanded pitching motion as well as to a few new pitches, the most significant being the rise ball.
Defensively, as she had been in baseball, Abby was barely challenged at all. Her strong arm and quick pop time made her a force to be reckoned with behind the plate.
Though competitive and a quick learner herself, Abby’s transition from baseball to softball was made easier by the Rock Bridge coaching staff and the team environment they created.
“The coaches were really chill when it came to softball, so it was always really fun and there was never a moment where it was like ‘oh jeez I have to do this,’” Abby said.
“It really catered to the way Abby’s disposition is, and I think probably helped Abby because it didn’t feel like pressure. It was just like ‘hey, this is a fun thing, we appreciate you coming out to try, and let’s just enjoy it,’” Amy Hay said. “Lisa’s really positive with the girls and I think she’s a good coach who talks the girls up. I think she’s been very good for Abby and I’m very pleased with their relationship.”
Describing Abby first and foremost as strong, athletic and a competitor, Simmons’ lighthearted bond with Abby was shown through one final adjective she added to that list.
“Abby is kind of a goofball, and I think she does a really great job of number one keeping the game a game, in the sense that it’s fun for her,” Simmons said. “But, when she steps on the field, it’s like a light switch changes and she’s completely in competitor mode and she wants to compete and she’s going to do it. From a coaching perspective I think her personality is just silly and does a good job of keeping the game a game.”
Spending game after game, practice after practice bonding with her coaches and teammates while learning how to compete in softball, Abby made many important memories on the field. A video of Abby diving to catch a foul ball behind the plate and then throwing out a runner at third to end a game made an appearance on the show ‘Highly Questionable’ on ESPN, and the varsity Bruins went undefeated at home.
Eventually, Abby’s season culminated just as Simmons had predicted months earlier at the Sunday night meeting: with a district championship and third place in the state tournament.
“It was really fun and exciting,” Abby said. “We had so much fun this season and it was just fun to be a part of my first high school sport where we went as far as we did.”
With the softball season at an end, and with baseball postponed for the time being, Abby has had plenty of time to start working to transition back to baseball for the spring and summer seasons. Though she says a baseball now feels as tiny as a golf ball, Abby is looking forward to continuing to play both baseball and softball throughout high school and succeeding on the field regardless of which diamond she’s on.
”I didn’t think softball was the same as baseball then, but now they feel pretty much the same to me,” Abby said. “I just see them both as opportunities to play and have fun.”