On the rubber in the fourth inning, Battle pitcher Brooke Nutter was comfortable and composed despite the fact that the go-ahead run was standing on third.
Moberly had small-balled its way into a 1-1 tie earlier in the inning. The sophomore wound up and pitched to the batter who laid down a bunt a few feet in front of the plate, and catcher Sophia Fernandez hustled out of her squat to field the ball and, in a diving effort, tagged out the runner at home to end the inning.
For Battle, Wednesday’s home game against Moberly was decided by lights-out pitching and robust defense, which helped the team to a 3-1 win over the visiting Spartans.
Battle’s starter, Nutter, lasted all seven innings and gave up just three hits and one unearned run. When Moberly did make contact, strong defense behind Nutter squashed any hope of a comeback.
Battle coach Joe Henderson was especially impressed with the play from the left side of the infield, where senior Allie Ferrell plays the hot corner and junior Eliyah McCarthy roams at shortstop.
“Eliyah at shortstop and Allie at third are just the straw that stirs the drink. They just make good, solid plays,” Henderson said.
On Tuesday, Helias held Battle hitters to just three hits in the Spartans’ first loss of the season, and the batting struggles continued into the game against Moberly.
Battle, wearing its grey and yellow alternate tops, started off on a good note. McCarthy tripled in the leadoff spot to put herself in scoring position. In the next at-bat, Journey Polacek singled to center, earning an RBI for herself and a run for her team.
Moberly later tied the game in the top of the fourth. With runners on first and third, Mary Billington hit an infield grounder. The throw to first was dropped, allowing the runner from third to score.
The tie didn’t last long as Battle scored two in the bottom of the fourth. Ferrell led the inning off with a double to center, and freshman Chelsea Gleba, who was 2-for-2 in the game, came up clutch with a single to drive her in.
Gleba advanced to scoring position with a stolen base, and sophomore Brooklynn Spillman rewarded her effort with a ball in play to the Moberly shortstop. A throwing error scored Gleba, and that was all the Spartans needed to win. Battle will take Thursday off but will be back in action Friday, when the Spartans host their annual "War on the Battlefield" tournament. Battle opens with defending Class 4 state champion Blue Springs South.