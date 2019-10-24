The Battle Spartans are coming off arguably their most successful game of football this season.
In a 54-35 win over Jefferson City last week, the Spartans fired on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, as the team had its highest total of offensive yardage and turnovers forced in a single game this season.
But to hear the Spartans tell it, it’s just another week at the office heading into Battle’s (5-3) matchup with Hannibal (5-3).
Quarterback Harrison Keller said that — despite last week’s output on both sides of the ball — things heading into Hannibal have been the same as every other week, and that Battle still has some kinks to work out.
{span}”“We looked good last week, but we still have a lot of improvements to make going into the playoffs,” Keller said.{/span}
{span}The senior not only pointed out turnovers — the Spartans had an interception and fumble in last week’s win — but made clear that the offense needs to do a better job of finishing on drives. He noted that almost every drive ended across the 50, but that Battle went into the locker room at halftime with just 14 of its 54 points.{/span}
“We have to start finishing those drives before the game is on the line, so that we don’t have to worry about it being as close,” Keller said.{/span}
{span}Coming out with more of a non-stop intensity is something that players on both sides of the ball have noted. Senior linebacker William Henderson said the biggest improvement the Spartans need to make moving forward is “firing on all cylinders” in all four quarters. {/span}
{span}Senior defensive back Trevonne Hicks echoed Henderson’s sentiments, specifically in that he hopes to see more consistency in forcing turnovers moving forward. And, despite a lack of consistency, Hicks thinks things are looking up in that department for Battle.{/span}
“I{span} feel like we’re kind of finding ... a stable place where we can compete at on a week-to-week basis,” Hicks said.{/span}{/span}
{span}Even if the Spartans are finding that stable place, coach Atiyyah Ellison said Thursday he doesn’t think his team has played a full four quarters of football this season.{/span}
“I still don’t think we’ve played a complete game to be honest,” he said.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Ellison also noted he hasn’t had an “’Aha’ moment” yet with this year’s team, but he doesn’t see it as a bad thing, especially if that moment comes in the playoffs.{/span}{/span}
“The competition’s going to get stiffer and stiffer as we go along.” {/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Looking ahead to districts, Battle’s three potential opponents heading into the playoffs include Smith-Cotton and Francis Howell North teams that have combined for a 2-14 record this season. The Spartans also beat Smith-Cotton 61-21 in Sedalia earlier this year.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}The one elephant in the room is Battle’s remaining possible opponent, Ft. Zumwalt North. According to MaxPreps, the Panthers are the No. 9 team in the state and the No. 2 team in Class 5.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}For now, Ellison said his team is still working through two things that’ve been pretty consistent this season: team unity and the injury bug.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Last week, Ellison said eight players didn’t play due to injury, including starting offensive tackles Landon Ray and Sam Ennis, and running backs DaleShaun Coleman and Gerry Marteen, Jr. Ellison said Ray would play this coming week, but had no update on the other three.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}The Spartans have had a lot of variety in their play this season because of injuries. Ellison said he hasn’t had the same starting lineup on either side of the ball twice this season. Regardless of what lineup Ellison trots out, he said there are still issues when it comes to enduring hardships on the field for the sake of teammates.{/span}{/span}
“I’m really trying to get them to understand and realize team and sacrifice and doing something you might not want to do that’s going to help your teammate,” Ellison said. “We’re struggling with that concept, but we’ll get there.”{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}”Whatever it is, we just have to understand and really believe team over everything and we’re trying to get there,” he added.{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}Battle returns home at 7 p.m. Friday for its final regular season game of the year this Friday at 7 p.m.{/span}{/span}{/span}
