Jackson R-2 School District has released security camera footage of the front door of the visitors' locker room at Jackson High School from Sept. 27, during Battle's game against Jackson.
The aftermath of Battle's 56-12 loss that night included allegations that the Spartans' locker room was vandalized during the second half of the game, with players' belongings allegedly being mixed with trash and an unknown fluid on the locker room floor. Jackson officials claim the Spartans damaged their own locker room at halftime. Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison has denied that to the Missourian.
Battle athletes insist they heard racial slurs and other verbal harassment directed at them from Jackson players and fans during the game. Jackson R-2 school district superintendent Dr. John Link has said that based on the district's investigation, those allegations are not true.
The incidents have also been under investigation by Columbia Public Schools.
The security camera footage released by Jackson shows multiple people entering and leaving the locker room, including someone who appears to be a man in a black hat and red shirt frequenting the entrance. Link told ABC 17, which first obtained and reported the footage, that this person is the custodian in charge of the locker room, though he did not provide a name.
ABC 17 time-lapsed the footage — which Link said spans from about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. — into a file that is 20 minutes and 51 seconds long.
The footage shows the person Link identified as the custodian entering and exiting the entrance to the visitors' locker room several times.
Near the 6:15 mark of the 20-plus-minute tape, a person in a black shirt and black shorts enters, then exits at about the 6:25 mark and is met by the custodian.
At the 9:28 mark, the first Battle player enters the locker room, followed by the rest of the team, at what appears to be halftime. At the 10:57 mark, the last Battle player visible on the tape leaves the locker room accompanied by someone in a grey shirt and tan pants. As soon as they leave, the custodian closes the doors behind them.
Just under a minute later — at the 11:46 mark — the custodian re-enters and leaves 11 seconds later. He comes back with someone in a grey shirt and someone with a tan hat and red shirt at the 13:28 mark. Twenty-six seconds pass before the person in the grey shirt and the person in the tan hat and red shirt leave.
Law enforcement can also be seen approaching the scene at the 15:55 mark, but they do not go into the locker room. Three seconds prior, the first Battle players re-enter the locker room at what appears to be the end of the game.
Link, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, and Battle athletic director Alex Huck could not be reached for comment by the Missourian. Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison had no comment.