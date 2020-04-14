Jacob Ungles’ new team is full of familiar faces.
Rock Bridge basketball’s 6-foot-7 power forward committed to Columbia College on Monday, joining Brant Bowers and Quinton Brown as the third former Bruin to join the Cougars’ roster.
“We already have good chemistry together, so that helps out a bunch,” Ungles said. “It helps to know the players that I’m going to play with because I already have an idea of what they’re going to be like playing with and how we will work together.”
If that trio plays together like they did in high school, the American Midwest Conference needs to be on high alert. The trio achieved a third-place finish in 2018 before helping lead Rock Bridge to its first state title in school history in 2019. The duo of Bowers and Ungles helped lead the Bruins to a quarterfinal finish this past season after the team graduated six seniors from prior year.
“(Those years) were awesome,” Ungles said. “We formed a really good bond with each other and we just pushed each other every day and we consistently got better. That state championship last year was incredible.”
Ungles established himself as a prominent member of the Bruins’ squad because of his dominant presence inside the paint. He used his 6-foot-7 frame in a number of different areas on the court.
“I think I just do a bunch of the small things right — taking charges, getting rebounds and making the extra pass here and there when needed,” Ungles said. "I just work well in those situations.”
However, there is there one aspect of his game many might not have noticed.
“He's a really good rebounder and shot blocker, but he really does have a skill for shooting it,” Bowers said. “He doesn't really show it in the games, but he shoots 3s all the time in practice.”
Ungles only attempted three 3s at Rock Bridge — all misses, although, as Ungles mentioned, two were during buzzer-beating situations where he found himself far beyond the arc. However, his ability to shoot from deep has apparently caught the attention of Columbia College coach Tomas Brock.
“He mentioned that I'd be playing a big guy role, but that I would be able to help stretch out the floor and kind of step out if I needed to,” Ungles said. “(3-point shooting) helps spread out an offense a little bit more and just keeps the pace moving.”
“I just never really got a chance at Rock Bridge, but I do want to shoot it,” Ungles said. “I have a pretty good shot.”
Ungles should have that opportunity with the Cougars. CC attempted 823 shots from beyond the arc in Brock’s first year as head coach, an increase from the 552 attempted 3s the Cougars took in the 2018-19 season.
Despite his size, Ungles showed the ability to consistently make mid-range shots for the Bruins. In Rock Bridge’s sectional game against Ozark, Ungles’ nine points were mostly generated from his ability to grab the offensive rebound and make the resulting put-back.
Ungles’ ability to be effective on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball stems from how much time he's had with the sport. He began his basketball career so early that he can’t remember exactly when he started playing — kindergarten or first grade is his best guess.
“I've always been tall, but I started out a little more short and fat before I grew through that,” Ungles said. “I am skinny now, which has changed a lot.”
Ungles’ size and athletic stature was an immediate indicator that he would be a good fit for basketball, but it wasn’t until a couple of years before high school that Ungles fell in love with the sport. It was the teammates and friends he made that solidified his desire to play.
“Once I made the middle school team, (basketball) became even more fun because once AAU trips started, you could bond with your team when going on those hotel trips,” Ungles said.
One of those teammates was Bowers. The two have been playing together since third grade, totaling 10 years. Their decade-long partnership will carry into college.
“He's a really friendly guy and he's a really good teammate,” Bowers said. “You will never have any struggles with him off of the court.”
While it might be the big man’s job to set screens, rebound and set screens, Ungles uses his height to create his favorite and most electric play in basketball.
“Anytime I got a dunk it was awesome because those are just huge momentum boosts,” Ungles said. “I would say those are the best more than anything.”