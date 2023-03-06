Top-seeded Jefferson City boys basketball took him hardware Monday by defeating second-seeded St. Francis Borgia 69-65 in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City.

The victory capped off a 22-7 season for the Jays, who also won the Central Missouri Activities Conference, and gave them their second district championship in the past three seasons. 

