Top-seeded Jefferson City boys basketball took him hardware Monday by defeating second-seeded St. Francis Borgia 69-65 in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City.
The victory capped off a 22-7 season for the Jays, who also won the Central Missouri Activities Conference, and gave them their second district championship in the past three seasons.
Jefferson City also took home the Class 6 District 9 title in the 2020-21 season, defeating Helias by just two points to secure the victory.
This season's tilt against St. Francis Borgia (24-5) posed a similar test. The Knights jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but the Jays continued to fight back.
Sophomore Jordan Martin led the first-half comeback attempt, tallying 14 points in the first two quarters. He helped to trim the halftime deficit to five points.
Jefferson City surged forward in the third quarter, outscoring St. Francis Borgia 21-10 in the period to take the lead heading into the final frame.
Senior Cole Heller ensured a victory for the Jays when he made a key defensive stop with a steal on an inbounds pass and followed that up by drilling a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds remaining.
The Jays will next compete in the Class 5 quarterfinals, facing Class 5 District 6 champion Hillcrest at 5:45 p.m. Friday in Bolivar.