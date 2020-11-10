After just five months on the job, Jefferson City High School football coach Scott Bailey resigned Monday evening because of personal reasons, per a report from KOMU.
Bailey finished his only season with the Jays with a 3-7 record and a loss to Camdenton in the first round of district play Oct. 30. This year was the program's fourth consecutive losing season.
Bailey, a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Member who won seven straight state championships at small-school powerhouse Lamar from 2011-17, leaves Jefferson City having to undergo its second coaching search in less than six months.