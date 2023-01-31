 Skip to main content
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak

Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia.

Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.

Rock Bridge’s Brady Davidson defends Jeff City’s Rowen Buffington on Tuesday

Rock Bridge’s Brady Davidson, right, defends Jefferson City’s Rowen Buffington on Tuesday in Columbia. The Bruins lost 62-55.
From left; Rock Bridge senior Andrew May drives to the basket next to Jeff City’s

Rock Bridge senior Andrew May, left, drives to the basket past Jefferson City’s Jordan Martin and Steven Samuels on Tuesday in Columbia. The Jays beat the Bruins 62-55.
Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers shoots a free throw on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers shoots a free throw against Jefferson City on Tuesday in Columbia. The Bruins lost 62-55.
Jeff City goes up for a layup against the Rock Bridge defense on Tuesday

Jefferson City's Jordan Martin goes up for a layup against the Rock Bridge defense Tuesday in Columbia. The Jays led 36-23 at halftime and held on to win 62-55.
Rock Bridge’s Mark Hajicek (10) and Brady Bowers (23) defend against Jeff City

Rock Bridge’s Mark Hajicek (10) and Brady Bowers (23) defend against Jefferson City’s Kendrick Johnson on Tuesday in Columbia. This was the second matchup of the season between the Bruins and the Jays.
  • I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

