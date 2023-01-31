Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak

Rock Bridge’s Mark Hajicek (10) and Brady Bowers (23) defend against Jefferson City’s Kendrick Johnson on Tuesday in Columbia. This was the second matchup of the season between the Bruins and the Jays.
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
But the Bruins’ presence in the paint did not last long, as they quickly switched to a more shooting-dominant approach. Rock Bridge started to take more shots from beyond the arc, but that didn’t prove to be a game changer as the Bruins missed five in a row from beyond the arc in the second quarter.
Jefferson City (13-5, 3-0) took a 36-23 lead into halftime as sophomore Jordan Martin and senior Steven Samuels combined for 16 points in the first half.
With a 13-point lead, Jefferson City started to put pressure on the Bruins’ offense.
But the Jays were susceptible to turnovers, and the Bruins capitalized on the aggressive approach by going on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter.
The Jays were not the only ones susceptible to turnovers, however, as the Bruins suffered from the same affliction. Both teams seemed to have trouble keeping possession of the ball, and Jefferson City was able to capitalize on those opportunities more than Rock Bridge.
Despite narrowing the deficit to three points at one time in the fourth quarter, the Bruins could not catch up. Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers put forth an admirable effort with 18 points on the night, but the Jays managed to hang on to take the conference win.
Rock Bridge next faces CMAC foe Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability.
