Jefferson City High School announced Tuesday that Damon Wells will be its new head football coach and activities director.
The Jays are coming off a 3-7 season in 2020 that turned out to be Scott Bailey's only year in charge of the program. The team lost at home to Camdenton in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 playoffs.
Wells comes to Jefferson City having previously served as football coach and athletic director at Rifle High School in Rifle, Colorado. His coaching career with Rifle dates back to 2000, when he joined the team as an assistant. He was Rifle's defensive coordinator when in won the Colorado state championship in 2004.