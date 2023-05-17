JEFFERSON CITY — Adkins Stadium was built to host the MSHSAA Track & Field Championships.

In the construction of a high school stadium, the track is often seen as an afterthought, with football taking center stage. However, when Jefferson City Public Schools overhauled the pre-World War II venue ahead of the 2008-09 school year, the district designed and constructed the new Adkins Stadium with hosting the state track meet in mind.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.