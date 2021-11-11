During football season, Damon Wells and his wife frequently go on walks around the Jefferson City High School track.
It's a way for the Jays' football coach to get out of the office where he spends so much time.
On one walk this fall, something caught Wells' eye.
“We were walking around the track and I said, ‘What in the world is that?’” Damon Wells said.
It was a black marble. The coach picked it up and decided to keep it in his pocket during that week's game against Smith-Cotton. Jefferson City won. And the next week the Jays won again. And then again the week after that. Wells has kept the black marble in his pocket every game since he found it.
The Jays were 0-3 before the marble. They’re 6-1 since as they enter Friday's Class 4 District 5 final at Hannibal.
The marble in his pocket isn't Wells' only commitment to routine.
When he was the coach at Rifle (Colorado) High School he wore the same outfit — gray sweatpants and a white quarter-zip top — to every home game. On the road he switched to blue sweats and a blue quarter-zip.
I just didn’t want to devote any brain space to ‘Oh my gosh what am I gonna wear tonight?’” Wells said.
That routine has changed, but Wells' superstitious nature lives on in Jefferson City. He has a thin lanyard with a pencil, pen and pink highlighter at the end of it that he wears for every game.
And he's not the only Jay devoted to a routine.
He's not the only one in his family.
On game day — every game day — Hayden Wells eats an egg, pepper jack cheese and Canadian bacon stuffed inside an English muffin. If the Jefferson City quarterback and coach's son can't make his breakfast sandwich at home, he'll do his best to replicate it elsewhere.
Later in the day, he heads to Sonic for a chicken sandwich or a double cheeseburger, a tradition that dates to his days as a ball boy his freshman year, when his grandmother brought him Sonic before every game. Now a senior, he carries on the tradition.
Sometimes Hayden Wells has the breakfast sandwich on other days. Sonic is a gameday-only ritual.
“We used to not have school on Fridays in Colorado, so it was like once I had those meals it was like, ‘OK, it’s game day, it’s time to go,’” Hayden Wells said.
Hayden Wells isn't alone in gameday faith to food.
Brody Smith eats two Snickers on game days — one before the game and one at halftime. It’s a routine he started during his eighth-grade basketball season that he carried over into football.
For many players, superstitions are a source of comfort; having a consistent meal, a routine or a keepsake can put the mind at ease. Rodney Wilson’s superstitions aren’t just for mental comfort though; they extend to the physical realm. Wilson forgoes the game socks handed out to the team in favor of black Under Armour ankle socks, which he wears every game and he says are more comfortable.
To the amusement of his teammates, Wilson also wears specific underwear for games. He has two possible options and chooses whichever is on top when he goes to take them out. Just like his special socks, he has to have it for the game.
“If I forget them at home, I’ll probably lose my mind,” Wilson said.
After four consecutive losing seasons, the Jays are in the midst of a comeback tour. They’ve matched their highest win total since 2016 and earned a first-round bye in the Class 4 District 5 tournament. The team has utilized a deadly rushing attack this season, and senior running backs David Bethune and Kevion Pendelton have each eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. They have superstitions of their own.
Bethune's story goes back to the beginning of his playing days. He said he didn’t know much about football when he started playing in seventh grade, but as he progressed in the sport he started seeing other players wear towels. He added the accessory to his uniform his freshman year and found it useful, wiping his hands down after he touched the ball. Now, he makes sure he has a towel every game.
“You wake up every morning, right, you make your bed?” Bethune asked. “It’s like that for me. I gotta make my bed. If I don’t make my bed before I leave the house I feel unaccomplished. If I don’t bring that towel with me I feel naked; I don’t feel like I’m fully completed on the field. … Basically it’s always a support there for me if I need it.”
Bethune’s current towel is new this season. It’s an all-black Nike towel he bought to match the team’s black jerseys. Despite losing it a few times, he’s donned the same towel every game. He said the equipment manager always gets it back for him, which he appreciates.
Pendelton’s superstition also dates back to ninth grade. A senior now, he’s worn the same pink mouthguard since freshman year. Pink is his favorite color, and that’s one of the reasons he has stuck with the same battered, chewed-up mouthguard for so long. Despite his four-year relationship with the mouthguard, he could live without it.
“I’d go crazy,” Pendelton said when asked about how he would react if he lost the mouthguard. “But then I would just go buy another one.”
On Friday, though, Pendleton plans to use the same mouthguard he's used the past four years. Hayden Wells will make his breakfast sandwich in the morning and stop at Sonic for a pregame meal. Smith will eat one Snickers bar before the game and another at halftime. Wilson will wear his usual socks and underwear, Bethune his all-black Nike towel.
And Damon Wells will have his black marble in his pocket, hoping it has at least one more win in it.