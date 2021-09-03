Jefferson City (0-2) traveled to Hannibal (2-0) to play in both schools' first district matchup of the season, where the Pirates defeated the Jays 40-13.
Jefferson City had a rough first half, but the Jays scored all of their points in the fourth quarter.
Hannibal sophomore running back Aneyas Williams caught a 10-yard pass to score the first touchdown of the game, and senior quarterback Courtland Watson ran seven yards to score the second touchdown and put the Pirates 14-0 up at the half.
Hannibal added two touchdowns in the third quarter and an additional 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Next week, Jefferson City will look to win its first game of the season against Rock Bridge in Jefferson City.