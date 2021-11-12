Undefeated Hannibal won the Class 4 District 5 final Friday, beating Jefferson City 47-0. The rematch of a game in Week 2 nearly matched that September meeting, when the Pirates beat the Jays 40-13.
It was a blowout from the start, as Hannibal ran off 41 unanswered points in the first half. The scores came from a ground attack that posted three touchdowns in less than eight second-quarter minutes.
Hannibal opened the scoring with a touchdown run from senior quarterback Courtland Watson, but his weaving efforts to find the end zone were followed by a missed extra point on the opening drive.
While down by one score, Jefferson City was working a long offensive drive that ended with Hannibal's defense halting the Jays on fourth down in the red zone.
Hannibal added to its cause quickly with Watson flashing the ground attack again, picking up his second rushing TD on a 61-yard scramble, making it 12-0 early.
Pirates running back Aneyas Williams joined the party shortly after by punching in the first points of the second quarter on a run. The Pirates followed with their first PAT conversion of the night to extend the lead to 20.
The air attack was almost nonexistent for both teams on a windy night, as Hannibal and Jefferson City combined for only one pass attempt with eight minutes to go in the second quarter.
With a running clock in play, Jefferson City couldn't conjure a comeback in the second half.
With the loss, the Jays' season comes to an end. Hannibal advances to the state quarterfinals to take on West Plains next Friday.