Helias football's Drew Miller scored five total touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-21 win over Jefferson City on Friday.
Helias set the tone with a 17-yard touchdown run by Miller and set the tone for a big first half for its passing game.
The Crusaders would call nine plays to travel 83 yards on their second touchdown drive, with Miller capping off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown to Henry Neuenswander.
Despite Jefferson City (3-4) answering with a score of its own, Helias followed up with three unanswered touchdowns, all on touchdown passes from Miller, to end the first half leading 35-7.
The second half would be a slightly different story for Jefferson City’s offense. A long drive finished off by running back Kantrell Jordan and an explosive 70-yard run from Rondey Wilson made the score 35-21 with roughly ten minutes remaining in the game.
Helias’ defense stiffened up however, getting necessary stops to keep the Jays scoreless. A kick from Nic Calvaruso put the game firmly out of reach for the Jays.
Helias faces up with Smith Cotton on Friday, while Jefferson City will try to bounce back against Battle, another CMAC opponent.
