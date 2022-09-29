One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia.
The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 60-53-4 against the Kewpies.
Hickman (1-4, 1-3) hasn’t defeated Jefferson City since 2012. If the Kewpies want to snap the losing streak, they have to focus on themselves and what they can control, coach Cedric Alvis said.
“We just need to focus on ourselves,” Alvis said. “It’s been a while since we’ve taken care of business against Jefferson City, so we just need to focus on what we can control to come away with a win.”
In order to secure a victory, the Kewpies offense must continue to improve and play with confidence. Hickman scored the most points that its had all season in its victory over Smith-Cotton last Friday with 38.
The Jays’ defensive front is what Alvis is most concerned about on the offensive side of the ball. The Hickman offense is going to have to get in rhythm both throwing and running the ball, he said.
“They have some guys up front who are very talented,” Alvis said. “It’s important that we find success in the run game and in the passing game. Our offensive lineman need to do a good job of pass-blocking and opening up lanes so we can run.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Kewpies will have their hands full as they face a talented Jefferson City offense led by senior wide receiver Rodney Wilson and junior running back Kantrell Jordan. Wilson and Jordan each passed the 100-yard mark in their Week 4 victory against Smith-Cotton.
Hickman’s defense has had problems so far this season, especially in stopping the run. The Kewpies need to make sure that everyone does their part and makes tackles, Alvis noted.
“We need to tackle first and foremost,” Alvis said. “They are going to put us in uncomfortable situations, so we need to make sure that everyone is filling their assignment.”