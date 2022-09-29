Hickman junior Simon Hammer listens to his coaches speak (copy)

Hickman junior Simon Hammer, center, listens to his coaches speak after a game against Capital City on Sept. 8 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Hickman faces Jefferson City on Friday. The two football teams have played each other every year since 1911, with the Jays leading the series 60-53-4.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia.

The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 60-53-4 against the Kewpies.

