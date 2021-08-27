Life under new head coach Damon Wells didn't get off to the best possible start for Jefferson City as it lost its season opener 34-20 against Chaminade.
The Jays started the game with a 5-yard touchdown on fourth down from David Bethune, but the Red Devils responded with a passing score as Jefferson City led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter. It was all downhill from thereon.
Jacob Wilson scored for the Jays in the second quarter, but Chaminade had scores from William Lufiau and Nick Davis as the Red Devils led 22-14 at the half.
A stagnant third quarter saw the Jays fail to get on the board as Lufiau registered another touchdown to make it 28-14 in the Red Devils' favor. Both teams scored once in the final quarter as Jefferson City ended the night with a loss.
Both teams return to action next Friday as Jefferson City travel to Hannibal for a 7 p.m. matchup, while Chaminade hosts Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m.