Jefferson City senior running back Kevion Pendelton rushed for six touchdowns in a 61-19 home victory over Kirksville. The Jays advanced to the Class 4 District 5 final against Hannibal.
Pendelton scored three TDs in the first quarter to open up a 19-0 lead for Jefferson City. Senior quarterback Hayden Wells added a short rushing touchdown to close the quarter.
"I think Pendelton's impact on the game is self-explanatory," Jefferson City head coach Damon Wells said. "Everything we do on offense is predicated on our running backs being unselfish. That is something that is often overlooked."
Pendelton added two short TDs in the second quarter and another in the fourth. Jefferson City's two scores in the third came on rushing TDs from Wells and senior running back David Bethune.
The Jays defense backed the strong offensive start with two takeaways on Kirskville's first three plays. It allowed only one touchdown in the first half.
Jefferson City's rushing game powered it to victory, but the offense still has not thrown a passing touchdown all year.
"We've thrown the ball well when we've needed to," Wells said. "We are not a stat-driven team. If people are looking at that, then it's a good thing because it's a distraction."
Next Friday, the Jays (6-4) face a daunting task in the district final against 10-0 Hannibal.