Jefferson City proved to be too much for Smith-Cotton, as the Jays beat the Tigers 42-27 and evened their season record on Friday in Jefferson City. Rodney Wilson led the charge with a three-touchdown performance along with two touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Wilson.

The Jays got off to a hot start with a rushing touchdown from both Jacob Wilson and running back Rodney Wilson — along with the special teams unit blocking a field-goal attempt.

