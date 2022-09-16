Jefferson City proved to be too much for Smith-Cotton, as the Jays beat the Tigers 42-27 and evened their season record on Friday in Jefferson City. Rodney Wilson led the charge with a three-touchdown performance along with two touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Wilson.
The Jays got off to a hot start with a rushing touchdown from both Jacob Wilson and running back Rodney Wilson — along with the special teams unit blocking a field-goal attempt.
But the Tigers came roaring back with two quick scores — first being an 8-yard rushing touchdown from running back Mylan Hawkins, and then a fumble recovered for six from Brady Anderson.
But the Tigers kept fighting in the fourth quarter, which seemed to be a recurring theme. Hawkins scored a 5-yard touchdown, which was his second score of the day and cut Jefferson City’s lead to a single score.
But every time Smith-Cotton gained momentum, the Jays shut them down.
Jacob Wilson answered with a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the lead with six minutes left in the contest.
After that, the game went back and forth until the 2:23 mark, when Jacob Wilson fumbled in his own territory, but Josh Wilson picked up the ball and took it all the way to put the icing on the cake.
The Jays move on to face Capital City at 7 p.m. next Friday on the road. Smith-Cotton next faces Hickman at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbia.