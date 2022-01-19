When in doubt, Jevon Porter balled out.
Tolton boys basketball (10-4) relied on its best and brightest star for 30 points to will the Trailblazers to an 84-61 victory over Battle (7-6) in a crosstown matchup Wednesday night.
"He's our leader who's been doing it at a very high level for the last four years," coach Jeremy Osborne said. "When plays need to be made, he's one of those guys we know can do that. He (did) that again tonight and he's been proving it all year."
Porter played an instrumental role in getting Tolton's offense into a groove in the opening minutes of the contest, draining two 3-pointers for the Trailblazers' first six points of the contest. His offensive prowess only continued from there.
Porter combined forces with forward Tahki Chievous to carry the bulk of Tolton's early scoring, as the duo accounted for 14 of their team's 21 first-quarter points.
However, once the second quarter started, the Trailblazers offense began to sputter. After building a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Spartans worked their way back into it and took a slim lead midway through the second quarter on a Tate McCubbin 3-pointer.
But Porter kept the Trailblazers afloat through the Spartans' run. He opened the quarter by scoring his team's first seven points, waiting for a teammate to step up and support him.
That teammate was Chievous once again. Calm and collected, the senior captain made all six free throw attempts, including two key freebies off a technical foul which was followed up by a corner 3-pointer from Izaak Porter in a quick five-point spree.
"(Chievous is) a senior leader, and he's got plenty of confidence," Osborne said.
By the end of the half, Chievous and Jevon Porter compiled 31 of 42 Trailblazer points before the rest of the team got to work in the second half.
Chievous and Jevon Porter continued their hot shooting while Aaron Rowe came into his own in the second half with 11 points and some dribble penetration to open up shots from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, the Battle offense couldn't find a fourth-quarter rhythm after keeping the game manageable through three quarters. Spartans forward Justin Goolsby racked up 12 first-half points, but unlike Jevon Porter, he didn't receive assistance down the stretch. The Trailblazers ran away with the contest by outscoring the Spartans 25-14 in the fourth quarter.
"I started to step up and hit shots, but then toward the third quarter, fourth quarter, they start hitting shots, and it's just a team effort, the whole game," Jevon Porter said.
The strong second-half effort and big victory serves as both a good bounce back from the team's loss Friday against St. Mary's and a needed tune up before the Trailblazers set off for Quincy, Illinois, to take on Link Prep in the Quincy Shootout on Friday.