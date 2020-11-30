A storm was brewing within 6-foot-11 Tolton Catholic forward Jevon Porter in his squad’s season opener against Fatima.
With 42 points in a 63-53 win, it’s safe to say Tolton’s latest star from the Porter family has emerged. As a returning starter, the pressure to become the go-to man on the court was on, and Porter was able to deliver. At one point during the fourth quarter, he was outscoring the entire Fatima team 38-37.
“Jevon has grown exponentially from last year into this year,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. “His ability to score on all three levels — put the ball on the ground, score off the bounce and also being able to catch and shoot — I think his offensive repertoire is very impressive.”
His performance fueled the team’s season-opening victory over the Comets, giving the Trailblazers a 1-0 start to what could be an intriguing year.
After Tolton finished last season with a heartbreaking district championship loss to Blair Oaks, this limited-attendance matchup not only served as a showcase for Porter but for the Trailblazers’ other big man, 6-9 Evens Appolon.
Porter and Appolon made getting any points inside the paint extremely difficult for the Comets all night. Both came away with a handful of blocks. They also kept possessions alive, grabbing offensive rebounds and taking second-chance shots.
Fatima didn’t let Porter and Appolon’s dominance count it completely out of the game. The Comets forced Tolton into foul trouble, specifically by drawing charge calls. In the first quarter alone, the Trailblazers had four charges called against them.
Offensively, the Comets fell in love with the 3-point shot. It didn’t love them back. The Trailblazers went on a huge run in the second quarter, gaining enough of a cushion to offset their foul trouble.
Despite struggling to score in the first half, Fatima was within nine points of the Trailblazers in the third quarter. The rust and jitters of the first game of the season started to show for Tolton, as it allowed a seven-point run at the beginning of the second half.
“We had a lot of sloppy plays tonight, we didn’t take care of the ball and we didn’t necessarily execute defensively with our size,” Osborne said. “There’s a lot to build on. We’ve just got to (do) a better job offensively of executing our stuff, and defensively we’ve got to do a better job limiting open shots.”
Tolton next plays at 5:15 p.m. Friday at Webster Groves.