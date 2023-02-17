 Skip to main content
Kaelyn Johnson shines as Battle girls basketball beats Hickman

Battle senior guard Kaelyn Johnson was celebrated before tip-off for reaching 1,000 points . She received a game ball commemorating her accomplishment, but she wasn't done there.  

Johnson led all scorers with 23 points. Hickman's leading scorer was junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer, who scored 13, but the Spartans won 57-50.

  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.

