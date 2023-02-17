Kaelyn Johnson shines as Battle girls basketball beats Hickman

Battle senior guard Kaelyn Johnson was celebrated before tip-off for reaching 1,000 points . She received a game ball commemorating her accomplishment, but she wasn't done there.
Johnson led all scorers with 23 points. Hickman's leading scorer was junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer, who scored 13, but the Spartans won 57-50.
Johnson went back into the spotlight at the end of the game, as she became the all time leading scorer in Battle history.
"Phenomenal," Battle coach Dustyn Yung said. "(She) comes in every single day and works hard and does what she's supposed to do."
To begin the game, the Kewpies jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but Battle answered with a 13-0 scoring run of their own.
After catching fire early, the Spartans led to the final buzzer. Hickman pulled within three a few minutes into the third quarter, but were never able to capture the lead, and Battle finished the quarter up 43-36.
The fourth quarter was much of the same, ending in a Battle victory, though the Kewpies never let the Spartans run away with it.
Hickman dropped to 19-6 .
"We have to decide we are going to show up every possession, play with a chip on our shoulder that's when we play best," Hickman coach Morgan Scott said.
Hickman next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson City. Battle improved to 18-6 and will host Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.