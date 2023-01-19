Hickman boys basketball defeated William Chrisman 56-38 in the semifinals of the C.W. Stressman Tournament on Thursday in Liberty.
The Kewpies (13-4, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) led after all four quarters, taking a 33-22 lead into the half.
Hickman will face Oak Park, which defeated hosts Liberty 66-51 in the other final-four game, in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday in Liberty.
Tolton falls to St. Francis Borgia
Tolton girls basketball lost against St. Francis Borgia 53-45 in Columbia.
The Trailblazers next face Versailles in the Russellville Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Russellville.
Trailblazers sweep quad dual
Tolton boys wrestling swept its quad dual in Wright City, defeating Warrenton 42-41, Lift for Life 66-12 and hosts Wright City 78-0.
The Trailblazers next compete in the St. Clair Classic on Saturday. Christopher Ankenman is set to compete in the Tulsa Nationals.