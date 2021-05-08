Hickman baseball split its last two home games of the regular season Saturday, losing to Rolla 1-0 in the morning and beating Jackson 5-2 in the afternoon.
According to MSHSAA, the Kewpies will wrap up their regular season with games against Battle and Holt. They’ll begin tournament play against Troy Buchanan on May 17.
Battle baseball splits pair in Camdenton
Battle baseball picked up a 7-4 road win at Camdenton before falling 4-2 to St. Elizabeth in its second game of the day.
In the first game, the Spartans fell behind 4-2 in the fourth inning before scoring five unanswered to take the win. In the second, Battle held a 2-1 lead in the fifth before allowing three straight runs.
Battle is now 11-9-1 and will host Capital City on Monday in its final home game of the regular season.
Battle track wraps up regular season
Battle track had eight individual wins at the MICDS Quad meet Friday.
On the boys side, Sam Innes won the discus and shot put, Manny Chiteri won the 110-meter hurdles, Jamel Jones won the triple jump, Jay Froeschner won the pole vault and Keylan Horn won the long jump.
On the girls side, Jordyn Butler won the high jump and Lauren Bailey won the pole vault.
Battle girls soccer loses at Laquey
Battle girls soccer dropped to 6-12 on the season with a 4-2 loss at Laquey on Saturday. The Spartans will next play at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Capital City.
Rock Bridge baseball falls to Blue Springs South
Rock Bridge baseball lost 5-4 to Blue Springs South on Saturday on the road.
The Bruins only managed five hits and had three errors.