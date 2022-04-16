Hickman boys and girls track and field competed in the Licklider Relays on Friday in Jefferson City, where the girls secured a third-place team finish out of 15 teams and the boys secured a ninth-place finish out of 16 teams.
In their first pentathlons, senior Owen McNally and junior Pearl Zwingle earned second- and fifth-place finishes in their respective competitions. McNally was 26 points from first.
Freshman Athena Peterson placed first in the 300-meter hurdles, second in the 100 hurdles and second in the long jump with two personal records while also competing in a first-place finish with the girls sprint medley relay team. The Kewpies dominated the relays, finishing top-three in the 4x200, the 4x400 and the distance medley relay.
Senior Ellie Orr placed fourth in the long jump, and sophomore Addison Throckmorton set a PR in the javelin with a third-place mark. Sophomore Kenedi Canty battled in the field events, taking fourth in both shot put and discuss.
The boys distance relay medley team — Tucker Abrams, Will Cherrington, Sean Keys and Marshall Reed — won the event, and senior Charlie Garino took gold in the boys pole vault.
The Kewpies return to competition Saturday in the CMAC Track Meet at Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge soccer drops second game of season
Rock Bridge girls soccer both drew a game and lost one over the span of 24 hours. After Friday night’s scoreless draw against St. Charles, Rock Bridge (8-1-2) fell 2-0 against Ursuline Academy in its Saturday morning game of the Parkway Showcase in St. Louis.
Senior Izzy Cole was named the team’s player of the game against St. Charles, while senior goalkeeper Kaiden Schnake received the honors Saturday .
Next up, the Bruins host Quincy at 5 p.m. Monday to kick off a busy week of home games.
Hickman girls soccer drops final match in Springfield
Hickman girls soccer suffered its first loss of the Kickapoo Tournament on Saturday , losing 2-0 to the host school.
Hickman returns to the pitch 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Jefferson City.
Spartans fall in Parkway College Showcase
Battle girls soccer lost 7-0 against Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Parkway Showcase in St. Louis.
Despite the defeat, Spartans midfielder Maliyah Miller was named as one of the players of the game with Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Cheresse Mitchell and Caroline Sheehan.
Battle next faces Owensville at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Owensville.