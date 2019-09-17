Hits, homers and heaters defined Hickman softball’s win at home over Camdenton on Monday.
Freshman Lucy Hurtado led off the game with a walk and stole second on the next pitch. The pitch after that, Hurtado scored on a single from teammate Avery Throckmorton. That set the tone for the rest of the game.
The Lakers entered the game 1-4, allowing 11.2 runs per game, but the Kewpies didn’t let that cloud their focus.
“We prepare the same way we prepare for everyone. We’re playing ourselves. We don’t worry about who we play,” head coach Courtney Haskell said.
The game didn’t need to go the full distance. Hickman batters jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and didn’t let up. A walk in the third inning triggered a mercy-rule win for the Kewpies. The final score was 15-0.
Pitcher Emma Henley anchored the defense throughout the game. The sophomore threw three shutout innings and struck out three Laker batters. Henley only allowed one hit and one walk.
The real fireworks occurred at the plate, though. Kewpie hitters jumped on both Laker pitchers for 12 hits in the game.
“They were looking for something they could drive,” Haskell said of her batter’s approach at the plate.
Drive they did. Hickman finished with a .571 average as a team. The lineup totaled five singles, five doubles, a triple and a two-run home run in the first inning, which Emily King hit. As a team, the Kewpies only struck out twice and stole four bases.
Hickman scored five runs in the first, three in the second and eight in the third to walk off on the Lakers.
Lucy Hurtado took four balls in the bottom of the third inning with the bases loaded to score the winning run. The freshman ended the game 0-0 — drawing a walk in all of her four at-bats.
Two Hickman batters, Abby Hurtado and Athena Wheeler, were 3-3 at the plate and both had three RBI. Wheeler ended the game with two doubles and a triple.
“Our team has really good chemistry,” Wheeler said. “Whenever we get into a game and get into a groove, it’s very contagious. We’re on a roll right now and it’s pretty great.”
Wheeler and the Kewpies will look to extend their seven-game winning streak and keep their bats hot Tuesday against Battle. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Kent Fewell Field on Hickman’s campus.
