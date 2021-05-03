Hickman girls soccer made light work of crosstown rival Battle on Monday, winning 8-0 on the road.
Ava Hoenes opened the scoring early for the Kewpies before adding another later in the first half. Claire Claude, Isabella Laird and Ella Leigh each found the net in the matchup.
Hickman (12-4) has now won six games in a row. The loss was Battle’s (5-11) first in three games.
The Kewpies will next face Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home. The Spartans’ next game is against Fatima at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Spartans baseball pick up one-run win against Bulldogs
Battle baseball defeated Rolla 7-6 at Atkins Baseball Fields in Columbia, according to the MSHSAA website.
The Spartans (9-8-1) have now won three of their past five games.
Battle will face Blair Oaks at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Bruins pick up close contest against in-form Tigers
Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Smith-Cotton 1-0 on Monday in Columbia.
Jordyn Kempf scored the only goal of the game in the second half. Her left-footed strike from distance took a deflection off an opposition defender and past the Tigers’ goalkeeper into the roof of the net.
With the one-goal win, the Bruins (6-9) handed the Tigers (15-2-1) their second defeat of the season, and ended their own three-game losing streak.
Rock Bridge will face crosstown rival Hickman at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road.