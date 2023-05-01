Despite renewed energy from both teams that only a rivalry could produce, Hickman girls soccer beat Battle 5-0 Monday night.
The Kewpies (8-7, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) wore the Spartans down with nonstop set pieces that forced Battle (7-12, 0-4) to defend in uncomfortable territory on the field.
After a mostly solid 40 minutes from Battle in the first half, Hickman broke through with threegoals in six minutesh.
Throughout the night, Hickman wingers Hattie Hayes and Ellie Zorn pushed the Kewpies’ offense forward with impressive footwork and a knack to utilize their teammates to create openings, leading to scoring opportunities.
While Battle protectedits end fairly well in the first half, Hayes and Zorn’s consistent pressure eventually became too much for the Spartans as they conceded a 43rd-minute goal to Hayes.
In the 47th minute, Zorn connected on a shot from distance. A 42nd-minute goal by Claire Glaude, originating from a corner kick, began the Kewpies’ game-ending streak.
For the other 70 minutes, possession of the ball was traded back and forth as the teams jostled for goal-scoring opportunities.
Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen has previously noted that the Spartans have struggled to compete for opportunities, but their fight was apparent Monday night.
Hickman also drove consistent pressure toward the goal, which put Battle in some difficult positions, especially early on.
Lucy Elfrink put one in the back of the net in the fifth minute to give the Kewpies an early lead.
While Kewpies got off to a fast start, Battle struggled to reach the final third. Despite increased possession, the Spartans struggled to put together meaningful possessions to put striker Maliyah Miller in scoring position.
Battle showed the signs of life Boardsen had been looking, but that wasn’t enough to fend off the Kewpies.