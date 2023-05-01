Jazleen Rosas-Robinson, left, chases Sarah Pugh across the field

Hickman's Jazleen Rosas-Robinson, left, pressures Battle's Sarah Pugh on Monday at Battle High School. The Kewpies won 5-0.

 Rhianna Brown/Missourian

Despite renewed energy from both teams that only a rivalry could produce, Hickman girls soccer beat Battle 5-0 Monday night.

The Kewpies (8-7, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) wore the Spartans down with nonstop set pieces that forced Battle (7-12, 0-4) to defend in uncomfortable territory on the field.

