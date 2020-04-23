As longtime coach Pete Doll heads into retirement, Hickman’s track and cross country teams will have a familiar face taking up the mantle of head coach.
Five-year assistant coach Rachel Korte now takes the reins in what was a dizzying 24 hours of change for Hickman with Athletic Director J.D. Coffman announcing his retirement Wednesday.
Korte has been an assistant at Hickman for five years under Doll, and previously served 12 years as a coach at Northeast Cairo High School in Cairo, a small town north of Moberly. She was the head coach for eight of those years.
Korte, who was a track and cross country runner during her time at Parkway South High School in St. Louis, also teaches math at Hickman.
Before the 2019-20 season, there was talk that she was the heir apparent with Doll’s impending retirement. Korte said that it had been known for a while that she would be taking over the position.
The most important thing during this time, she said, was a smooth transition.
“It allows the kids to come in knowing what the expectations were, knowing the basic set up of the program, and understanding our vision for the program,” Korte said.
That vision puts the team first and foremost, she continued. Part of the program’s mission is creating athletes who are passionate about themselves and their teammates. That is one thing that will not change from Doll to Korte.
“We work on a strong sense of team: working together to accomplish workouts, having plans put in place to be successful at meets, and being able to debrief together as a team and individually about their success,” Korte said.
One thing Korte admired about Doll was his passion for not just the sport, but for his athletes, and the way he helped mentor her into a bigger program.
“I really appreciated being able to work with somebody who shared a lot of my philosophies and values as a coach and as a person,” Korte said. “He was really a good role model to see how he interacted with the kids, stayed in contact with them, and made the workouts interesting and fun.”
With the latter half of the season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Hickman’s runners have been forced to train by themselves or engage in other sports to stay in shape for the upcoming season.
For cross country, the change does not stop with a new head coach. With the addition of a fifth class of competition, the traditional district-sectional-state postseason has been reduced to just districts and then state. Qualifying for state will be much tougher.
“It will be an interesting season to see what the state meet process looks like,” Korte said. “It’s a new system for us to be looking at.”
Even so, the goal always remains the same for Korte.
“Our goal is always for us to work hard together well as a team and come to every race being there to do our best and perform at our best,” Korte said.