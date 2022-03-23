Numerous high school basketball players from the mid-Missouri area were named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams Wednesday, and three were selected players of the year for their respective classes: Rock Bridge girls’ Averi Kroenke, Blair Oaks boys’ Luke Northweather and Boonville girls’ Addi Brownfield.
Kroenke was heralded the Class 6 girls co-player of the year with Kickapoo’s Bella Fontleroy. The Missouri commit helped lead the Bruins to a 26-2 record, surpassed 1,000 career points and was a 2022 McDonald’s All American nominee in her senior season.
Northweather also had a dominant season. The Class 4 boys player of the year averaged 29.2 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting nearly 72% from the floor. Also a McDonald’s All American nominee, he was named the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021-22.
Brownfield — the Class 4 girls player of the year — set the all-time and single-game scoring records for the Pirates. The Western Illinois commit scored 40 points against Eldon on Feb. 11.