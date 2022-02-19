Lafayette senior Faith Cole became the first female wrestler to go undefeated for her entire high school career, winning her fourth state title Saturday at the MSHSAA championships.
Cole’s four wins in the 110-pound weight class culminated in a victory by technical fall in the first-place match, ending her last season on the mat for the Lancers. An undefeated, four-time state championship run was only accomplished three times before by Cole’s male counterparts.
Lebanon finished in first place with 91 points in the tournament. It was led by Quincey Glendennings’s 28 points in her championship effort. Glendenning won the 130 title and claimed three wins via pin.
Though they ultimately fell short, Nixa’s wrestlers took home two individual titles courtesy of Ashlyn Eli (100) and Brenya Crahan (125), and Calyese Duprese (159) supported the effort with a second-place finish. Duprese lost to Fort Osage’s undefeated Haley Ward in the first-place match.
Hickman, Rock Bridge place in Class 2 meet
After Tolton finished its day of swimming Friday, Hickman and Rock Bridge travelled to St. Peters on Saturday to participate in the Class 2 swim and dive championships.
Hickman had the most success of the three teams, finishing in seventh with 125 points and earning several All-State recognitions. Adelaide Reaser finished second in the individual medley, third in the 500 freestyle and helped Hickman to a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay along with Faith Cummings, Sophie Ragsdell and Macey Hansen. Reaser, Cummings, Ragsdell and Hansen all earned All-State recognition along with Blair McNally.
Though Rock Bridge finished further down than Hickman at 21st, senior diver Olivia Liddle earned the state title in diving with a 474.25 score.
Rock Bridge girls basketball bests Jackson in road matchup
Rock Bridge girls basketball travelled to Jackson and returned with a 52-28 victory, its sixth in a row after losing to Webster Groves in a tournament game.
The Bruins jumped ahead early on with four 3-pointers in the first quarter, taking a 19-8 lead. By the time the first half ended, the Bruins had limited Jackson to just four points in the second quarter and allowed themselves to cruise for the rest of the game.
Rock Bridge hosts Helias for the last game of the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and is expected to continue its season in the District 7 tournament.