With three holes left Tuesday in the MSHSAA Class 3 Tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Tolton boys golf’s Andrew Fallis was in prime position to make a run at the individual title.
The Trailblazers’ star was coming off a birdie on No. 15 and was just one stroke behind the leader, Bishop LeBlond’s Tim Johnston. Heading to the 16th tee, Fallis just wanted to keep his momentum rolling.
“Let’s just get something out there in the middle of fairway and go make another one,” Fallis said about his mindset for his tee shot on 16.
After discussing with Tolton assistant coach Curtis Anderson, Fallis elected to hit 3-hybrid. It was the club Fallis hit in the first round Monday that found the fairway, but things went drastically different for the Tolton senior in Tuesday’s final round.
“I just shut the face and came a little over the top and pulled it straight into the trees,” Fallis said.
When he found his ball in the rough, the lie was poor, and he was surrounded by trees.
“With that second shot, he just didn’t have much,” Anderson said. “You had to punch out with as wet and soupy as it was, and it was tough.”
But Fallis’ punch attempt caught a little too much of the wet ground around his ball, and he was unable to get back in the fairway. Fallis went on to make double bogey on the hole, and his hopes of becoming the third state champion golfer from Tolton ended.
Fallis finished his round with a score of 4-over 76 to finish in a tie for fifth at 5-over 149 for the tournament. Johnston won the tournament with a score of 145.
Garrett McIntosh was the only other Trailblazer to qualify for the tournament. After shooting 81 on Monday, McIntosh shot 80 in Tuesday’s final round and finished 20th.
Blair Oaks finished fourth as a team with a score of 71-over 647. Dylan Bryan led the Falcons by shooting 148. He tied for third individually.
Defending champion Logan Cox of Hallsville tied Bryan for third. Hallsville finished sixth as a team, shooting 676.
Bishop LeBlond won the state championship by 10 strokes with a score of 622.
Helias’ Linhardt, Schnieders tie for 7th in Class 5 Tournament
Helias golfer Davis Linhardt shot even-par 72 in the second round of the MSHSAA Class 5 Tournament at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar to finish tied for seventh at 1-over 145. Linhardt’s teammate, Archer Schnieders, also shot 145. Together, they led Helias to a third-place finish in the team event with a score of 25-over 601.
Chaminade won the team title with a score of 594. The Red Devils edged second-place Rockhurst by one stroke.
Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard finished 37th with a score of 155. Hickman’s Blake Sykes tied for 49th after shooting 158. Kewpies sophomore Carter Holliday tied for 58th with a score of 161.
Chaminade’s John Chapman, Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson and Rockhurst’s Jack Cobb were individual co-state champions with scores of 142.
Other finishes
Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan shot even-par 140 to win the MSHSAA Class 4 title at Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia. Jordan also helped the Bulldogs to a second-place team finish. Rolla shot 55-over 615 and was just four strokes behind champion Pembroke Hill.
Capital City’s Marshall Meredith finished fourth in Class 4 with a score of 144.
California, Missouri’s William Boyd finished second in the Class 2 tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. He shot 1-under 143 — just one stroke behind champion Peyton Smith of Summit Christian. Boyd led the Pintos to a second- place team finish with a score of 86-over 662.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl shot 149 and finished fourth in Class 2.
In Class 1, Salisbury shot 99-over 675 to win the state championship by 24 strokes. Nolan Gordon led Salisbury, shooting 11-over 155 and tying for fifth.
Sacred Heart’s Luke Jenkins finished second with a score of 152.