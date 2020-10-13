Two months ago, local high schools geared up for what was set to be an unprecedented fall sports season. Between constant monitoring of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of game day matchups, athletes, coaches and athletic directors have faced constant obstacles.
But through all of the adversity, one thing has remained certain: The hype for interscholastic athletics is still alive and well.
“I think everyone is just appreciative of the fact that you get to play another game,” Scott Humphrey, athletic director for Centralia High School, said. “We’re very thankful for the fact that we get to come to school tomorrow, that we get to have a softball game, a volleyball game, a cross country meet, a golf match, or even English class. That’s what I think our community is most appreciative of.”
Centralia’s Homecoming football game at South Shelby was scheduled for this past Friday. The move, which was announced Sept. 24, was made to bypass the limit put on spectators under the Boone County health order.
But the school announced a day before the game that it was canceled because of COVID concerns. Despite the setback and postponement of its Homecoming game, Centralia was able to schedule another opponent for Friday. The Panthers played Bowling Green and won 24-22.
This cyclical pattern of postponing matchups, calling around to find a new opponent and rescheduling said opponent has been a predictable trend for local high schools. On Saturday, the Southern Boone football team played the Tonganoxie Chieftains, a high school located in Tonganoxie, Kansas, after COVID-19 derailed its scheduled matchup against Osage on Friday.
Battle High School is one of many in Boone County to have multiple cancellations or postponements because of COVID-19.
“(The stress level) is always high,” Battle athletic director Alex Huck said. “But it’s always worth it at the end of the day, getting to see our kids get out, have fun, play some sports, be competitive. So regardless of the level of stress, it’s still extremely rewarding because we get to put on that experience for our kids.”
Staying organized during a time of uncertainty is always helpful. At the drop of a hat, plans for athletes, coaches and spectators could change.
“I have a board in my office that has everything on it through the entire month,” Humphrey said. “At a moment’s notice, I go up and erase it. Then I have to find a new opponent. That’s the biggest challenge for me. In one phone call, I could be looking for a Friday night football game, a Tuesday night softball game, a bus driver, anything.”
The changes aren’t justlocal. Several modifications have already taken place on the state level due to travel concerns and venue limitations heading into state tournament play.
On Wednesday, the Missouri State High School Athletics Association announced in a press release that changes would be made to the softball and boys soccer postseason calendar.
The semifinals of the softball state tournament for Class 2-5 will now be held by a member school Oct. 24. The Class 1 semifinals will be played Oct. 27 at a member school. The Killian Softball Complex in Springfield will be the site of all five championship matchups Oct. 29-31.
As for boys soccer, district tournament play for Class 3 and Class 4 will now take place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 with the sectional round taking place Nov. 7. For all four classes, quarterfinals for the state tournament will be held Nov. 10. Semifinals will be held Nov. 14 at a member school site, and the championship games will be Nov. 20-21. The site for the championship games has not been determined.
“One of the biggest concerns that we have gotten from our schools revolves around travel,” MSHSAA communications director Jason West said. “There are a number of schools that, for their policies and protocols that they put in place, they are not allowing any overnight trips. We tried to get where those travel times would be at a minimum.”
When asked if there will be more changes to come from MSHSAA regarding state tournament play, West said, “Short answer: Yes. I think that is the one constant. We can expect changes for everything.”