The term “iron sharpens iron” is used frequently in football, and for brothers Cameron and James Lee, it has played a key role in Tolton’s success.
“So when it comes to those two guys, you can tell growing up they helped sharpen each other’s skills, and they’re out here, it’s a friendly competition, and I think both of those guys make each other better,” wide receiver and defensive backs coach Jerrell Jackson said. “There’s no selfish approach; you’ve got a guy like James Lee that was the man last year, and you’ve got somebody with you that can make plays just as well, and just seeing his adjustment is amazing to watch just due to him being proud to see his brother ball out.”
It’s not uncommon to find the Lee brothers in the end zone. Through Tolton’s 4-1 start, the two have combined for 60% of the Trailblazers’ touchdowns.
“They’ve got a little competition, seeing who gets the most touchdowns by the end of the season,” Jackson said. “But, still, it’s congratulations, it’s still helping each other out, blocking for each other and of course making plays. So the energy is amazing; it’s good to see that tandem out here, and we’re happy to have them.”
For both Cameron and James, playing with each other on the field has been a dream come true.
“Man, it’s fun; I’ve been playing with him since Day 1 in the backyard, so out on the field it feels great,” James said. “We’ve been talking about this for a while because we knew we’re going to Tolton, so we knew we’re going to get a chance to play with each other, so it’s just fun.”
Cameron, the youngest of the two, reciprocated the same message about playing with his older brother.
“It’s the best, you know,” Cameron said. “You just have your brother next to you, and you’re both doing your thing and helping the team win, and it’s the best feeling.”
James, a senior, starred on Tolton last year but one thing Jackson has noticed is approach to the game of football so far this season.
“When it comes down to James, you can tell he’s taken this year way more seriously,” Jackson said. “He consistently got his workouts in and handled his business like he was supposed to.”
James notes that he’s taken more of a leader role as an upperclassman. His improvement in his game on the field has made him more dangerous than ever before.
“It’s just more of a leadership role this year, I guess I can say since I’m one of the older guys, so I’ve gotta set an example for the younger guys,” James said. “I just say I’ve gotten sharper overall with all the route running and stuff, which just makes me see the field much better. I think that’s why you see a lot of cutbacks, so seeing the field.”
James has reached the end zone a total of eight times through five weeks. He returned two punts for scores and caught another in Tolton’s 63-0 victory over Bishop DuBourg/Hancock on Friday. As for Cameron, he’s finally gotten his time to prove himself as a junior. He’s seen his brother as a mentor in certain ways but still grows and learns a lot on his own.
“I’ve definitely looked up to him, and I’ve taken some things he’s done and put it into my game, but at the same time I try to be my own player and do some things myself,” Cameron said. “I finally get to start this year, and I’m really getting to show them what I can do this year.”
Jackson always had high hopes for Cameron — it just took time for him to come into place.
“Cam, you know, I felt like last year he could’ve played for us, and he was just young and learning, but he always had that dog in him,” Jackson said. “Coming into this year, he didn’t even have to adjust. It seems like he was already ready because now he kind of already got that physicality behind him.”
Cameron leads Tolton with 10 touchdowns on the year but has seen his biggest improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
“Really, it’s been mostly on the (defensive back) side. Last year I was good, but this year I haven’t allowed a single touchdown and not many yards on offense,” Cameron said. “I finally get to start this year, and I’m really getting to show them what I can do.”
At Tolton, a lot of players play both sides of the ball. The Trailblazers defense has allowed just seven points over the last two weeks, and Cameron and James have been key contributors in the secondary.
“Well, (James has) done a good job; it’s just staying locked in. I think his best plays have been on defense and special teams,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “Returning punts and just being there in coverage, a lot of people don’t see the pass breakups, the extra tackles that he makes. Cam, too; both of them have been excellent on defense.”
Against Doniphan (0-5), Tolton looks to extend its winning streak to four games. Like most teams the Trailblazers have played, the Dons are a run-first team. Playing a full game is key for Tolton to improve to 5-1 on the year.
“Just keep winning games, keep playing full games,” James said. “In the beginning of the season, we started out good in the first half, started out fast, then we slowed down in the second half, so I guess you can say in the upcoming games, you know, focus on playing the whole game.”