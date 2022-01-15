Rock Bridge diver Olivia Liddle won the CoMo Invitational diving championship Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center, and several other locals recorded high finishes on the final day of competition.
Hickman placed sixth in the invitational, led by the efforts of swimmers Adelaide Reaser and Macey Hansen. Rock Bridge finished 28th. Parkway South was the team champion.
Reaser finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 4.61 seconds and third in the 500 free with a 5:03.89.
Tolton's Lindsey Hervey finished just ahead of Reaser for second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free.
Hansen finished sixth in the 200 free in 1:58.62 and seventh in the 500 free.
Reaser and Hansen then teamed up with Faith Cummings and Sophie Ragsdell in the 400 free relay, finishing sixth with a time of 3:47.80.
Rock Bridge finishes 5th at St. Charles West Invite
Rock Bridge boys wrestling finished in fifth among 16 teams at the St. Charles West Invite, spurred by a pair of first-place finishes in St. Charles.
Conner Marshall and Carter McAllister won at the 113- and 145-pound weight classifications, respectively.
Grant Anderson finished second in the 126-pound class, as did Owen Twaddle at 145 pounds.
The Bruins will next compete against Hickman at 5 p.m. Friday at Hickman.