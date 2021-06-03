Linn baseball lost to St. Pius X 10-5 in the Class 3 state championship Thursday afternoon at U.S. Ball Park in Ozark.
Linn opened the scoring in the first inning, scoring three runs on a sacrifice fly from Kaleb Brandt and a two-run Hayden Phillips single. St. Pius X responded with five in the bottom half of the frame. Hanging onto a 6-5 lead through five innings, the Warriors put the game away with four runs in the sixth.
Cody Leivian had an RBI double for the Wildcats.
Blair Oaks blown out by Kennett in Class 4 championship
Kennett batted around in a four-run first inning and never trailed as it beat Blair Oaks 16-3 in the Class 4 championship at U.S. Ball Park in Ozark.
Blair Oaks responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t stop Kennett’s lineup. The Indians scored three more in the second and five in both the fifth and sixth.