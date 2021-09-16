Christian Fellowship girls volleyball made the trip across town to face Columbia Independent, only to lose 3-2 in a nail-biting contest.
The Lions felt good heading into this game.
“We’re feeling confident,” assistant coach Madison McGregor said. “We just need to get out of the gate strong.”
Columbia started the season dropping two games to Tolton and Hallsville.
“We started off a little slow,” CIS athletic director Michael Scott said. “But this team has gained a lot of confidence and shown a lot of grit and toughness after the Hallsville game.”
This grit and toughness proved to be key in the victory.
Christian Fellowship won the first set 25-21 and started the second set hot, leading 7-1.
McGregor called a timeout and questioned her team’s energy.
“Where is the energy?” McGregor asked. “I need the energy. You need to fight right now.”
The Lions came back strong after the timeout and went on to win the second set, tying the game 1-1.
The third set, arguably the most pivotal of the night, kept going back and forth with neither team able to build a lead larger than a five-point margin.
The Knights took the set 30-28.
Down 2-1, the Lions found themselves in the unenviable position of having to win both sets.
With the score tied at 12 in the fourth set, Columbia went on a 13-4 run to tie the match.
The Lions never trailed in the final set, winning 15-10, and Columbia completed the comeback.
“This is a very mentally tough group,” McGregor said. “This team always stays in the game.”
The Lions were largely able to stay in the match because of junior Mandy Faurot.
“It’s all about positive energy,” Faurot said. “We win when we keep our heads up.”
Knights assistant coach and former player Jordyn Babich remarked that the team stopped playing the same way in the last two sets.
“When we’re playing with fun, we do better,” Babich said. “We don’t get stuck two plays back.”
Columbia Independent will travel to play its next game Monday at Russellville.